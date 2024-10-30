Dolores D. Dudiak Sells 5,000 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 5,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $199,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,018.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of FHI traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $40.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,394. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.24.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $408.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 15.90%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Federated Hermes by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Federated Hermes by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Report on FHI

About Federated Hermes

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.