Analysts Set Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) PT at $116.57

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Capmk upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

CAMT stock opened at $77.66 on Monday. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $49.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.26 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 1.5% in the second quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Camtek by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Camtek by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 23,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

