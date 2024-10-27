ABCMETA (META) Price Down 18.3% This Week

ABCMETA (META) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 27th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $24,352.70 and approximately $64.63 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000024 USD and is down -18.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $64.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

