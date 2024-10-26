SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.66 ($1.16) and traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.10). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 88 ($1.14), with a volume of 2,499 shares.

SpaceandPeople Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.70. The firm has a market cap of £1.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.88, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.82.

About SpaceandPeople

SpaceandPeople plc markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centres, retail parks, travel hubs, and train stations.

Further Reading

