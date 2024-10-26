Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $1.05 Million Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FV. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 497,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $60.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.35.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0199 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

