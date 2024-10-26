Sapphire Tops One Day Trading Volume of $373.46 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 26th. Sapphire has a market cap of $2.69 million and $373.46 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.20 or 0.03704832 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00037710 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,934,805,991 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,176,568 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)"

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

