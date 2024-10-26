Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 1,300 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $35,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 577,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,599,753.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $457,066.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,180 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $241,158.60.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,288 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $139,021.52.

On Monday, October 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 499 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $13,108.73.

On Monday, September 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $471,771.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,311 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $36,327.81.

On Monday, September 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,420 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $403,183.20.

On Monday, September 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,442 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $320,490.42.

On Monday, September 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $443,745.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,387 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $371,221.51.

Legacy Housing Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $25.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.08. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $29.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.35 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the third quarter valued at $365,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the third quarter valued at $292,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the second quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the second quarter valued at $1,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Featured Articles

