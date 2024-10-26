Capital Management Associates Inc Acquires Shares of 40,816 Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,448,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,067,000 after buying an additional 1,145,222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 1,230.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,154,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 2,489.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 491,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 472,619 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,903,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,644,000.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGBL opened at $31.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.89. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $31.66.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

