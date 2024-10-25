Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.52. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 534 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

