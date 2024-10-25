Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51, Briefing.com reports. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,207,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,694,862. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 59.35%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Keurig Dr Pepper
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.