Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51, Briefing.com reports. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,207,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,694,862. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 59.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

