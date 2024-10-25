Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,542. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $142.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.09.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cincinnati Financial

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.