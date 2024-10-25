Busey Bank Lowers Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Busey Bank lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,065,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8,641.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,861,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817,037 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,807,000 after buying an additional 2,703,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4,058.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,366,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,065,000 after buying an additional 2,309,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after buying an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

NEE opened at $82.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $170.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.96.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

