Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,759 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 3.6% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $10,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DFCF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.04. 33,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,424. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.12. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.