Plan Group Financial LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Plan Group Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.3% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR opened at $88.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $90.18.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

