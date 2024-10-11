GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Major Shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State Acquires 8,984 Shares of Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State acquired 8,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,711.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,312,294 shares in the company, valued at $442,688,093.10. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $132.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.95. GATX Co. has a one year low of $97.21 and a one year high of $151.33.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.45 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.61%. GATX's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 35.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 155.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

