Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg Sells 6,051 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,051 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $1,515,291.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,937,625.94. This represents a 9.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:CLH traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $246.46. 8,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,355. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.42 and a twelve month high of $267.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.02 and its 200-day moving average is $233.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Clean Harbors by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

