Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 128.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.53.

APD traded up $5.14 on Monday, hitting $322.24. The company had a trading volume of 86,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,134. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $332.42. The company has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

