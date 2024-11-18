Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Short Interest Down 6.5% in October

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Stock Performance

EQRR stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.93. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784. The company has a market cap of $14.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.36. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a twelve month low of $49.48 and a twelve month high of $62.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.38.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3249 per share. This is an increase from Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF

About Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQRR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 5,690.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 49,788 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter.

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

