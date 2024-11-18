OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. Coca-Cola Consolidated accounts for about 0.4% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,308.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,475,000 after purchasing an additional 160,521 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 74,390.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,021,000 after buying an additional 152,500 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth $90,404,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 112,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after buying an additional 52,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of COKE traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,207.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,673. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $705.50 and a 1 year high of $1,376.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,258.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1,158.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 7.81%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.40%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

