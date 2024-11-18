Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 10,929 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,929 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Humana by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 323.7% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 317.8% in the first quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,688,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $278.40. 15,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.94. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $527.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $519.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $247.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Humana from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.86.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

