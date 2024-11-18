Michael Robert Miller Sells 1,000 Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Stock

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $16,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,741.12. This trade represents a 5.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.76. 1,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LCNB Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $236.48 million, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.75.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. LCNB had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that LCNB Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. LCNB’s payout ratio is 172.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LCNB by 43.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 231,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LCNB by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 19,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in LCNB by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 125,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in LCNB by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 34.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

