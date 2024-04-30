Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,447,000 after purchasing an additional 309,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,768,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $813,291,000 after acquiring an additional 138,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,881,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,463,000 after acquiring an additional 283,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,570,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,156,000 after purchasing an additional 502,785 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 21.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,909,000 after purchasing an additional 350,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $151.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

