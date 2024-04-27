RWA Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in General Motors by 2.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 585,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $19,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in General Motors by 36.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in General Motors by 5.3% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 81,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 0.4 %

GM opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $46.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

