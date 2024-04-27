Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 120.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 86,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000.

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $177.35 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $129.60 and a 52 week high of $184.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

