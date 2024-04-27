Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 49,801 Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,913,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,739,000. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,286,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $948,000.
Fortrea Price Performance
NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $41.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average is $33.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on FTRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTRE
Fortrea Company Profile
Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fortrea
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.