First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Holdings Lowered by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of First Hawaiian worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $21.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FHB shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.60.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

