Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) PT Lowered to $19.00

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

BXMT stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $23.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.17 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $46,068.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $46,435.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $46,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,540 shares of company stock worth $112,642 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

