4,109 Shares in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,109 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,041,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,337,000 after acquiring an additional 148,440 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in Rapid7 by 757.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,592,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,619 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,237,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,631,000 after purchasing an additional 355,192 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 856,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,143,000 after purchasing an additional 86,633 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 699,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,038,000 after purchasing an additional 66,935 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,665,206.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,206.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.49 and a 12 month high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPD. StockNews.com cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RPD

Rapid7 Profile

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.