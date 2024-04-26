Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $484,000 Stake in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,767 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOWL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Bowlero by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Bowlero by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Bowlero by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Bowlero by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bowlero

In other Bowlero news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $1,123,998.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,040,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,397,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 56.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bowlero from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bowlero presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Bowlero Trading Up 0.7 %

BOWL opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 0.50. Bowlero Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). Bowlero had a return on equity of 98.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $305.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Bowlero Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

