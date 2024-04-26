Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 37,791 Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,791 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Veradigm by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after buying an additional 1,307,024 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Veradigm by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,665,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,029,000 after buying an additional 1,281,319 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Veradigm by 16.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,375,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,488,000 after buying an additional 623,438 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Veradigm by 2,848.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 474,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 458,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Veradigm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,496,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veradigm in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Veradigm Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $7.95 on Friday. Veradigm Inc. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $14.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

Veradigm Profile

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

