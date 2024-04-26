Oppenheimer Boosts PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $143.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.41% from the company’s previous close.

PHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

PHM opened at $111.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.13. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 186.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

