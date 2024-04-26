Mizuho Lowers Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $334.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.37.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $304.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $221.76 and a 12 month high of $348.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.81.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $721,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,210,000 after acquiring an additional 31,927 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 56.2% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 56,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

