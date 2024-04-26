Duality Advisers LP Makes New $473,000 Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.89.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $245.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.28. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $260.58. The company has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

