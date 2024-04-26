Fiserv (NYSE:FI) PT Raised to $175.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $167.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $153.29 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.39 and a 200-day moving average of $137.45. The firm has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 76.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 60.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.