Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $40,000 Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.76.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,158 shares of company stock worth $6,106,106. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

