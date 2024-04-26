Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,437 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 798.5% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 258,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 309,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,108,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.6 %

AEP opened at $86.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

