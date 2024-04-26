PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.47% from the company’s current price.

PHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PHM opened at $111.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.04 and a 200-day moving average of $99.13. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $121.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 186.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

