Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by WFA Asset Management Corp

WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,090,000. Auour Investments LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $146.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $353.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

