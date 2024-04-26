8,527 Shares in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 2,269.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 67.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at $213,000.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 15.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.04.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

