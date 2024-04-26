Duality Advisers LP Invests $616,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,725 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 33.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 72,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.6% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 647,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.2% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

