449 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in Roper Technologies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $540.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $430.03 and a 1-year high of $565.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $545.43 and its 200 day moving average is $533.17.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

