Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 352.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093,173 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 851,751 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.08% of Huntington Bancshares worth $13,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.97.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

HBAN opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

