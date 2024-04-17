AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 321,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 734,705 shares.The stock last traded at $95.00 and had previously closed at $93.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AECOM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

AECOM Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.43 and a 200 day moving average of $88.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 31.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 26.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

