Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 439 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $617.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $267.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $603.65 and its 200-day moving average is $510.44. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.62 and a 52-week high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

