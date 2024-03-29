FLC Capital Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,138 shares of company stock worth $35,427,655. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

GOOG stock opened at $152.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.39. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

