Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after acquiring an additional 150,564 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $343.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.12. The stock has a market cap of $112.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $241.02 and a 12 month high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

