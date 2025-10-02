JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Acquired by Ascent Capital Management LLC

Ascent Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.5% of Ascent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ascent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 21,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 78,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the second quarter. First American Bank now owns 131,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $310.82 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $318.01. The stock has a market cap of $854.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.22 and a 200 day moving average of $273.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

