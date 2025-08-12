Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.2778.

CELH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,717,770 shares in the company, valued at $841,594,075. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $7,327,287.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 895,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,827,083.80. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,111,141 shares of company stock valued at $52,241,605. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Celsius by 255.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 1,476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Celsius by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH opened at $54.00 on Thursday. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 145.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.13 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

