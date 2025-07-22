Cwm LLC Purchases 200 Shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)

Cwm LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $142.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.67. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.23 and a 1-year high of $145.10.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $140.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $189,153.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,563 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,722.05. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 63,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $8,624,721.30. Following the sale, the director owned 67,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,197,568.45. This trade represents a 48.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,819 shares of company stock worth $9,143,874. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

