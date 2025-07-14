Greenleaf Trust Makes New Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 908.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,531,000 after buying an additional 55,845,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 914.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 929.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $49.24 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $96.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,903,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,663,800. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,949,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,127.98. This represents a 43.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 667,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,949,340. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.47.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

